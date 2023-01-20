Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on January 20 honoured International football player Ngangom Bala Devi by appointing her as Inspector in the state police on January 20.

The Manipur CM attended the pinning ceremony held at the CM Secretariat.

It is worth mentioning that Bala Devi is a decorated football star and is the first Indian to join a European club.

On December 6, she became the first Indian to score in a professional football league in Europe.

Besides Devi, the Manipur Chief Minister also facilitated Elangbam Panthoi Chanu who was declared the best football player.

Devi clinched her first competitive goal for the Rangers in the 55th minute in their 9-0 against the Motherwell Rangers Women's Football Club on Sunday. With this feat, Devi became the first-ever Indian woman footballer to score in a European professional league game.

It is worth mentioning that before joining Rangers WFC, Devi had won three South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Championship trophies in 2010, 2014, and 2016.

Besides this, she had also received the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Women's player of the year award in 2014 and 2015.

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