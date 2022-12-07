Despite a wrist injury, Mirabai Chanu, on December 6 clinched a silver medal at the World Championship with a total of 200kg.

She was competing in the 49 kg category and managed to lift 87kg in snatch and in 'Clean and jerk'.

Former world champion Chanu was competing in an event for the first time after winning her third medal and the second gold medal at the Commonwealth Games. She suffered a wrist injury after which she was away from the game for some time.

However, now she has made a strong comeback as she left behind several veteran players and managed to win a silver medal.

Tokyo Olympics champion Hou Zhihua 198kg (89kg+109kg) took home the bronze medal.

Eventually, Mirabai got important points from the silver medal which will benefit her in the final qualification ranking as she is now eyeing the 2023 World Championship and 2024 World Cup to be held next year.

According to the 2024 Olympic qualification rule, a weightlifter is required to participate in the 2023 World Championships and the 2024 World Cup. Apart from these, the weightlifter has to participate in three other competitions.

India's first Youth Olympic champion Jeremy Lalrinnunga was injured during his gold medal-winning campaign at the Commonwealth Games in July, so he is not a part of the tournament.

Commonwealth Games silver medalist Sanket Mahadev Sargar suffered an elbow injury and had to undergo surgery following which he is not participating.

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