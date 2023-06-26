Gaihutlung Panmei from Manipur clinched four gold medals in the Sub-Junior category of the Asia-Pacific-Africa Classic and Equip Powerlifting and Bench Press Championship 2023 held in Hong Kong.

He won the gold medals in 53 kg Squat with 145 kg, Bench Press with 97.5 kg Dead Lift with 160 kg and overall gold for 402.5 kg.

Gaihutlung had previously won the bronze medal in the 53 kg sub-junior men's division of the National Sub-Junior and Junior Classic Powerlifting Championship 2022 in Kanhangad, Kasaragod, Kerala.

Besides this, Gaihutlung had also won the 53 kg category gold in the junior boy's category at the 12th State Level Sub- Junior, Junior, Senior, and Master Men and Women Powerlifting Championship 2022 held last year at Keishamthong Elangbam Leikai under the aegis of All Manipur Powerlifting Association.

Meanwhile, the Rongmei Phwam Delhi (Rongmei Council Delhi NCR) congratulated Gaihutlung Panmei for his achievement.

"His determination and confidence count for his success! He has made the impossible possible in his 'never give up' style. Once again big congratulations to Gaihutlung Panmei and his team who have made it this far. It is a proud moment for the nation of India, a proud moment for all the sports-loving people, a proud moment for the people of Manipur, a proud moment for the people of Naga, and a proud moment for the people of the Rongmei Tribe. May all his sweet successes lead to greater achievements in the years to come," the Rongmei Phwam Delhi said in an official statement.



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