In a significant development for Indian football, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed Spaniard Manolo Marquez as the new head coach of the Indian men's national football team. This decision, made during an executive committee meeting on Saturday, comes in the wake of Igor Stimac's dismissal.

Manolo Marquez, currently the head coach of Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa, will take on the national team role with immediate effect. The AIFF has confirmed that Marquez will maintain his responsibilities at FC Goa through the 2024-25 season. He will oversee both the ISL team and the national squad concurrently before transitioning to the national role full-time. The duration of Marquez's contract with the national team has yet to be announced.

Stimac's removal from his position on June 17 followed India's failure to advance to the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The AIFF's move underscores its commitment to revitalizing the national team's prospects under new leadership.

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