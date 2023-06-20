Karate players from Meghalaya on June 20 clinched 17 medals at the India Open International Karate Championship 2023 which was held on 17 and 18 June in New Delhi.

A total of 31 players from the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) participated in the tournament.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulated them on achieving this feat and for making the state proud.

"Congratulations to all the 5 🥇, 6 🥈 and 6 bronze 🥉medal winners and all 31 karatekas of the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) for their laudable performance at the India Open International Karate Championship 2023. My best wishes to Saralin Rynghang for her trials today for the upcoming #AsianGames. May the team bring more laurels to the State and the nation." tweeted Sangma.

Congratulations to all the 5 🥇, 6 🥈 and 6 bronze 🥉medal winners and all 31 karatekas of the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) for their laudable performance at the India Open International Karate Championship 2023.@ianuragthakur @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/Mf8csdsWtf — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 20, 2023

Besides Sangma, AMKA also congratulated all the medalists and officials who took part in the championship.

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