Meghalaya clinches 17 medals at India Open International Karate Championship 2023
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulated them on achieving this feat and for making the state proud.
Karate players from Meghalaya on June 20 clinched 17 medals at the India Open International Karate Championship 2023 which was held on 17 and 18 June in New Delhi.
A total of 31 players from the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) participated in the tournament.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma congratulated them on achieving this feat and for making the state proud.
"Congratulations to all the 5 🥇, 6 🥈 and 6 bronze 🥉medal winners and all 31 karatekas of the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) for their laudable performance at the India Open International Karate Championship 2023. My best wishes to Saralin Rynghang for her trials today for the upcoming #AsianGames. May the team bring more laurels to the State and the nation." tweeted Sangma.
Congratulations to all the 5 🥇, 6 🥈 and 6 bronze 🥉medal winners and all 31 karatekas of the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA) for their laudable performance at the India Open International Karate Championship 2023.@ianuragthakur @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/Mf8csdsWtf— Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) June 20, 2023
Besides Sangma, AMKA also congratulated all the medalists and officials who took part in the championship.
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