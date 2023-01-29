India’s largest iron ore producer NMDC on January 29 said it has chosen world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen as a brand ambassador.

The Hyderbad-based public sector giant has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with World Boxing Champion and gold medal winner of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Zareen to represent NMDC as its brand ambassador.

''Epitomizing strength, a quality that is indispensable to NMDC, the company has chosen to be represented by someone who shares their commitment to bring honour to the country. Nikhat Zareen represents the strength, courage, agility, and national pride that goes with the brand of the NMDC,'' an official statement said.

Commenting on the occasion, Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, said that they are elated to welcome Nikhat Zareen to the NMDC family, adding, ''Her commitment to bringing glory to the nation resonates with our company values''.

Deb also added that Zareen's personality is synonymous with NMDC’s brand values of reliability and sturdiness and this association will add to the overall brand personality of both stakeholders.

"It is an honour for me to join hands with the NMDC in bringing laurels to the country. I am grateful to them for supporting me in training for the 2024 Olympics and I am committed to making my parents and the country proud," said Nikhat.

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