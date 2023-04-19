Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has informed BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) about a person who sought inside information after losing money while betting.

As per reports, Siraj was approached during the ODI series between India and Australia in March following which he immediately reported the matter to Anti-Corruption Unit officials on April 18.

The Board for Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has intensified its anti-corruption campaign ever since S Sreesanth, Ankeet Chavan, and Ajit Chandila of Rajasthan Royals were detained on suspicion of spot-fixing, and former SCK official Gurunath Meiyappan was arrested for links to betting in May 2023.

Often players are required to attend an ACU session, and if one fails to report the same before the corruption unit then there are consequences that the player might face.

In one such incident, Shakib AL Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh, was suspended in 2019 for failing to report a corrupt strategy used during a tri-series in early 2018 and during his IPL tenure later that year.

Presently, Siraj is playing n the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He has delivered many crucial powerplay spells for his franchise so far, having taken eight wickets in five matches at an average of 17.50 and an economy rate of 7.00.

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