The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has taken the decision to indefinitely suspend wrestler Bajrang Punia, a development that could potentially disrupt his preparations for the upcoming Paris Olympics, slated for later this year.

Reports indicate that Punia failed to provide his urine sample during the selection trials held in Sonepat on March 10, prompting NADA to issue the suspension order, thereby barring him from participating in any future events until further notice.

An official statement released by NADA on April 23 cited the provision of their regulations, noting that Punia has been immediately placed under provisional suspension pending a final decision reached at a hearing regarding this matter.

Punia, a prominent figure in Indian wrestling alongside other top athletes like Olympians Sakshi Malik and Vinesh, had previously been involved in public allegations of sexual harassment against former BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

In light of these allegations and subsequent suspension, Punia's participation in the upcoming selection trials, scheduled for later this month, is likely to be prohibited. Notably, no Indian wrestler has secured an Olympic quota in the 65kg category as of yet.

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