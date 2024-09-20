The Nagaland Wrestling Association (NWA) has finalized a team of 36 wrestlers who will represent the state at the upcoming 12th All India Traditional Wrestling & Pankration Federation (AITWPF) National Traditional Wrestling & Pankration Championship 2024. The championship is set to take place in Dehradun from October 3 to 6, 2024.

The selection camp was held at the IG Stadium's Multi-Purpose Hall “B” on Thursday, where a total of 61 wrestlers from three affiliated units of the NWA showcased their skills. After a day of rigorous trials, the selected athletes have been encouraged to participate in a coaching camp scheduled to begin on September 25.

In the men's senior category, notable selections include Menuosetuo Yiese (80 Kg) and Rukukhoto Khusoh, among others. For the women’s senior team, standout athletes such as Venuzo Dawhuo and Vikehenuo Zümvü were chosen based on their exceptional performances.

The cadet divisions also saw impressive talent, with Nubasa Rhakho and Khrielhounuo Thevo earning spots in their respective weight classes.

NWA officials expressed confidence in the selected wrestlers and emphasized the importance of preparation for the upcoming national competition.

Also Read: Meghalaya: Sohra half marathon set to draw international runners