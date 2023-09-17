India's star Javelin sensation and Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Diamond League finals held in Eugene.

Neeraj Chopra achieved an impressive throw of 83.80 meters, despite struggling with challenging windy conditions at the Hayward Field. Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic claimed the top spot with a throw of 84.24 meters, while Finland's Oliver Helander secured third place with his best effort of 83.74 meters.

Neeraj Chopra's performance in the Diamond League 2023 Finals saw him struggle as he fouled his first two attempts. His best throw of the day came during his second attempt, marking a throw of 83.80 meters. His series for the event included foul, 83.80m, 81.37m, foul, 80.74m, and 80.90m. This event marked his first throw below 85 meters for the season.

In spite of this, Neeraj Chopra's previous accomplishments in the season had gotten his spot in the Diamond League Finals, where he had qualified in the third position. In the 2022 Diamond League Finals in Zurich, he had grabbed the top spot with a throw of 88.44 meters.



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