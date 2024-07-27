In his inaugural appearance at the Paris Olympics, Indian badminton sensation Lakshya Sen clinched a decisive victory against Guatemala's Kevin Cordon in the men's singles competition on Saturday, July 27. The 22-year-old Sen showcased remarkable prowess, winning in straight sets with scores of 21-8 and 22-20, wrapping up the match in a brisk 42 minutes.

Sen's performance, marked by skill and composure, reinforces his stature as a top-tier athlete. Having previously won a gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a bronze at the 2021 World Championships, Sen approached the match with a wealth of experience. Despite a formidable challenge from Kevin Cordon, the reigning Pan American champion, especially in the second set where Cordon threatened a comeback, Sen maintained his focus and secured the win.

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This victory not only underscores Sen's ability to thrive under pressure but also sets a promising tone for his Olympic campaign. Sen's next challenge will be against Belgium's Julien Carraggi in his second group match on Monday, a contest eagerly anticipated given Sen's impressive debut.

As the Olympics unfold, all eyes will be on Lakshya Sen to see how he navigates the competition against a diverse array of international players. His initial triumph over Cordon indicates that he is well-prepared and poised for further success in the tournament.