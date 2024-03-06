Mohsin Naqvi, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), made a surprising announcement on Wednesday. He revealed that the national cricket team will participate in a ten-day training camp with the Pakistan army from March 25 to April 8.

As per reports, the PCB has decided to arrange this camp in an effort to enhance the mental and physical fitness of its players. However, the timing of the camp, which starts a week after the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on March 18, has raised questions among cricket experts.

They express concerns over the players' fatigue and question the effectiveness of such a training schedule.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief recently announced that Pakistan is set to play against New Zealand, Ireland, and England in the upcoming matches. The PCB is keen on ensuring its players are in top form for these games, with a particular focus on the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled for June in the USA and West Indies.

Amidst concerns over training schedules, the PCB has organised a camp at Kakul military academy from March 25 to April 8. The Pakistan Army will assist in the players' training during this period, the PCB Chief confirmed.

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