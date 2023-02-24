Wasim Akram, a former Pakistan cricketer who is currently the president of the Karachi Kings, expressed his anger after his team's PSL loss to the Multan Sultans on February 22. It was Karachi Kings' third loss in the final over and fourth overall this season. As the final ball of the game was bowled and Karachi lost by three runs, the former left-arm pacer was spotted kicking the chairs placed in front of him in the locker room. Imad Wasim, the skipper, was also visibly angry, disappointed, and frustrated after he failed to clear the fence when five runs were required off the final ball.

Imad and Ben Cutting each smashed a six to reduce the goal to six runs off four deliveries with fast bowler Abbas Afridi still bowling. The target had been 22 off his final over. Cutting, however, holed out at far off, and Afridi maintained his composure on the final two deliveries to produce an exciting outcome.

Social media users shared numerous pictures and videos of Akram's outburst. The great cricketer's inability to control his emotions astounded the crowd.

Karachi were well and truly in the chase, needing 84 runs in 8 overs with seven wickets in hand when captain Wasim joined Shoaib Malik in the middle. The partnership, however, never quite managed to stay on course with the 10 runs per over-required rate. Malik struggled to put the spinners away and when he was finally dismissed for 13 off 19 balls, the asking rate had gone up to 16 runs per over.

Wasim and Ben Cutting did their best in the final two overs but it wasn't enough to take their side over the line. Chasing 197 for victory, their innings ended at 193.

Earlier, captain Mohammad Rizwan's blistering unbeaten 110 off 64 balls — his maiden PSL century — powered Multan to a strong 196-2.

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