All India Football Federation (AIFF) on February 24 promoted Susmita Rai and Bibek Chettri of Sikkim to Cat-2 referees said an official statement.

They were promoted after they passed their fitness test and written examination for upgradation held at LNIPE, Gwalior on February 14 and 16.

In this January this year, a total of four referees from the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) on January 7 had gone to Kolkata to attend their national-level exams which were conducted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

The referees were Sushmita Rai from Namchi, Bibek Chettri from Lower Tumin, Subash Tamang from Gangtok, and Trilok Rai from Kalimpong.

A brief see-off programme was held at Sikkim Football Association's (SFA) football house where the head of referees Chamchuk Lama and SFA referees committee secretary Nima Diki Bhutia extended best wishes to them.

In this course, a total of 52 referees had taken part out of which 48 were from Sikkim and four were from neighboring districts such as Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

The AIFF referee and instructor Joy Chandra Singh from Manipur along with Sikkim head of referees Chamchuk Lama conducted also conducted the referee clinic which was held at Paljor Stadium and football house.

The trainees also participated in fitness drills, practical sessions, and technical studies during the course.

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