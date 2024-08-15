Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a special ceremony at his official residence in New Delhi to honour the Indian athletes who represented the nation at the Paris Olympics. The event was a heartfelt tribute to the athletes' dedication and the pride they brought to the country through their remarkable performances on the global stage.

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi praised the athletes for their unwavering commitment and exemplary achievements. Among those specially recognized were the Indian men's hockey team, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, sharpshooter Sarabjot Singh, and wrestler Aman Sehrawat. The Indian men's hockey team, in a symbolic gesture of gratitude, presented the Prime Minister with a signed jersey, marking the occasion with a personal touch.

India's athletes delivered a commendable performance at the Paris Olympics, securing a total of six medals. This impressive haul included medals from Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale, the Indian men's hockey team, and Neeraj Chopra. Each of these victories not only showcased the athletes' talents but also reflected the growing stature of Indian sports on the world stage.

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Addressing the nation during the event, Prime Minister Modi expressed his admiration for the athletes, saying, "My dear countrymen, today we have the youngsters who raised our tricolour at the Paris Olympics. I would like to congratulate all our athletes on behalf of 140 crore Indians. We will move ahead with new dreams and resolutions and achieve them with our constant efforts."

The Prime Minister also extended his best wishes to the para-athletes who will soon be competing in the Paralympics in Paris. "In a few days, our para-athletes will also be flying to Paris for the Paralympics, I extend my best wishes to them as well," he added, emphasizing the nation's support for all its athletes.

The event underscored the significance of sports in national pride and unity, with the achievements of these athletes serving as a beacon of inspiration for the entire nation. As India continues to rise in the global sports arena, the support and recognition from the highest levels of government will undoubtedly fuel the dreams and aspirations of the next generation of Indian sports stars.