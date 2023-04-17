Film star Ranganathan Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan on April 16 won five gold medals for India in swimming at a championship held in Malaysia.

Expressing his happiness, the actor took to the micro-blogging site Twitter and shared the development with his fans.

As per the tweet by Madhavan, his son won the gold medals in 100, 200, 400, and 150m with two PBs at the Malaysian Invitational age group championships.

''With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️Thank you @swimmingfedera1 @Media_SAI, he tweeted.

With Gods grace and all your wishes Vedaant gets 5 golds for India ( 50, 100,200,400 & 1500m) with 2 PB’s at the Malaysian invitational age group championships,2023 held this weekend in Kuala Lumpur. Elated and very grateful. 🙏🙏🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳❤️❤️❤️Thank you @swimmingfedera1 @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/vaDMmiTFnh — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 16, 2023

Soon after the development was shared by the Madhavan, his fans as well as celebrities both from South and Bollywood congratulated his son and extended best wishes to him.

“This is beautiful [heart emoji]. Hearty congratulations to Vedaant, Sarita, and you and the team.” Director Aanand L Rai said, “Congrats. So so proud of Vedaant,” wrote actor superstar Surya.

It is worth mentioning that previously Vedaant achieved a significant accomplishment at the Khelo India 2023 tournament. His son participated in the tournament representing team Maharashtra and now won five gold medals.

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