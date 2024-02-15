Rahul Dravid, the current head coach of India's cricket team, will continue in his position until the T20 World Cup 2024 in June, according to a confirmation from BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Dravid's contract had ended after the ODI World Cup final last year, but he was requested to continue in his role, along with other support staff, for the December-January tour to South Africa without finalising the tenure.

Jay Shah revealed that he had a conversation with Dravid before deciding to retain his services until the ICC event, to be held in the West Indies and the USA. 'After the (2023) World Cup, Rahul bhai had to leave for the South Africa tour immediately. We did not get to meet in between which finally happened today,' said Shah. He further added, 'Rahul bhai will remain the coach in the T20 World Cup.'

The contract of Rahul Dravid as the coach of the Indian cricket team, which ended after the ODI World Cup final last year, was extended for the December-January tour to South Africa.

However, the duration was not finalised. Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), announced that after a discussion with Dravid, it was decided to retain him till the ICC tournament to be held in the West Indies and the USA. Shah made this announcement on the sidelines of the renaming function of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

He also added that there was no need to worry about the contract of a senior person like Dravid, assuring that he will remain the coach for the T20 World Cup.

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