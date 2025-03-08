Rajasthan Royals marked International Women’s Day with the launch of their special all-pink ‘Pink Promise’ jersey, reinforcing their commitment to women-led transformation in Rajasthan.

The franchise also announced that their highly anticipated IPL 2025 clash against Mumbai Indians on May 1st at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, will be the official Pink Promise Match of the season.

The Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF), the CSR arm of the franchise, also released a powerful campaign film, ‘Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai’, as part of the #PinkPromise initiative. Last year, this campaign, in collaboration with partners like Luminous, helped bring solar power to over 250 homes, impacting thousands of lives.

Rajasthan Royals’ Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, emphasized the deeper significance of the initiative, stating,

“‘Pink Promise’ isn’t just a campaign; it’s a cultural commitment that defines our values. Last year, we saw firsthand how this initiative transformed lives, and we take immense pride in being part of this journey.”

Echoing this sentiment, CEO Jake Lush McCrum highlighted the foundation’s larger mission, saying,“Through ‘Pink Promise’, we are driving change at a global level. From lighting up homes with solar power to expanding our outreach beyond Sambhar, our vision is to create a movement that brings together like-minded partners to transform lives.”



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To further its mission, Rajasthan Royals will contribute ₹100 from every ticket sold for the RR vs MI match towards women-led rural transformation in Rajasthan. Additionally, proceeds from the sale of the special pink jersey will be directed to RRF’s social impact initiatives.

In an innovative move to create real-time impact, Rajasthan Royals and RRF will light up six homes in the Sambhar region with solar power for every six hit in the match, ensuring that every boundary contributes to change on the ground.

As the Royals continue to champion women’s empowerment, future efforts under the ‘Pink Promise’ initiative will expand into critical areas such as water access and sustainable livelihoods, ensuring long-term transformation in Rajasthan.