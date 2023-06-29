Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has said the team should focus on winning the World Cup rather than prioritizing only victory against India in the upcoming World Cup 2023 matches.

The star leg-spinner did not shy away from admitting that there is always pressure if there is a Pakistan and India clash as it is the biggest contest in the game of cricket.

The prominent leg-spinner did not hesitate to acknowledge that there is always pressure if Pakistan and India play because it is the biggest match in cricket.

However, he said that he would emphasize winning a trophy over a specific team as even if Pakistan defeat India and lose the World Cup, it would be of no use.

''If Pakistan ended up winning the World Cup, losing against India would not matter,'' Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

He said that the match between India and Pakistan comes with a different sense of joy and the pressure is also different, adding, ''Now, when we have to go there, it will be their home ground and the crowd will be against us''.

''Since winning the World Cup is our primary goal, I believe it is a win-win situation even if we lose to India,'' he added.

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