Riyan Parag's heroic 155 runs off 87 balls failed to save Assam from defeat against Chhattisgarh in a group stage match of the Ranji Trophy on Monday.

Despite Parag's record-breaking performance, Assam couldn't overcome Chhattisgarh's first innings score of 327. Chhattisgarh's Amandeep Khare (116), Shashank Singh (82), and Ashutosh Singh (58) contributed to the team's total. In response, Assam was dismissed for 159, with Denish Das scoring a half-century.

Facing a follow-on, Assam was led by Parag's aggressive batting in the second innings. Parag hit the second-fastest Ranji ton, smashing 12 sixes and 11 fours.

However, the rest of the team failed to make a significant contribution, setting a target of only 87. Chhattisgarh chased down the target without losing a wicket in 20 overs, securing the win.

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