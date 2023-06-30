Renowned Pakistani snooker player Majid Ali committed suicide at the age of 29 in his hometown near Faisalabad in Punjab on June 29.

As per reports, Majid was reportedly suffering from depression since his playing days and ended his life by using a wood-cutting machine.

Majid represented his nation in several international events and was a top-ranked player on the national circuit.

The reports also claimed that the Majid is the second snooker player to die in a month. Last month, another international snooker player, Muhammad Bilal died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The Pakistan Billiards and Snooker chairman, Alamgir Sheikh said that the entire community was saddened by Majid's death.

''He was full of talent and was young. We expected so much from him to make proud Pakistan,'' Sheikh was quoted as saying by media reports.

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