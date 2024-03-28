Prior to the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals' Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara, has affirmed that all-rounder Riyan Parag will retain his position at number four in the team lineup.

Sangakkara commended Parag's maturity and determination, which have been invigorated by the success of his teammates Yashasvi Jaiswal and Dhruv Jurel, who have gained nationwide recognition with Team India.

Parag commenced his IPL 2024 campaign impressively with a 29-ball 43 against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), earning him a promotion to the number four spot after years of predominantly batting in the lower order. This noteworthy performance suggests the beginning of a breakthrough season for Parag, who has faced criticism in previous years for underperforming despite being placed in less advantageous batting positions.

In past IPL seasons, Parag's contributions were lackluster, with statistics showing 78 runs in seven innings in the last season, 183 runs in 14 innings in 2022, and 93 runs in 10 innings in 2021. However, his performances for Assam in domestic cricket have showcased a more balanced and capable batting ability.

Sangakkara underscored the importance for Parag to validate the team's trust in him by consistently enhancing his skills and performance on the field.

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