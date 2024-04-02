Rajasthan Royals' (RR) batting allrounder, Riyan Parag, recently shared his goals for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, stating that his aim this IPL season is to 'watch the ball and hit the ball'.

Parag showcased an unbeaten performance by scoring 54 runs off 39 balls against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday. His performance included 5 fours and 3 sixes, resulting in a strike rate of 138.46. The 22-year-old earned the 'orange cap' in IPL 2024 following his impressive performance.

The Rajasthan-based franchise secured a 6-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. During the post-match presentation, Parag admitted to underperforming in the T20 tournament for the past three to four years, but stated he has been practicing hard this year.

He stated, 'Nothing has changed, just that I have simplified things. Before I would think about things too much, this year the goal is simple, watch the ball, hit the ball. For 3-4 years I haven't performed well (in the IPL). When the performances are not coming, you get back to the drawing board. I practised really hard, I have practised these kind of scenarios'.

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