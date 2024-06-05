The Indo-Australian duo of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, seeded second, advanced to the semifinals of the French Open with a decisive victory over Belgium's Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the men's doubles quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The pair triumphed with a score of 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-1 on Court Suzanne Lenglen. The match lasted one hour and four minutes, showcasing Bopanna and Ebden's resilience against the 10th-seeded Belgian team in this year's second Grand Slam event.

The contest saw Bopanna and Ebden clinch the first set in a tiebreak, but the Belgians fought back to take the second set. The third set, however, was dominated by Bopanna and Ebden, who broke early and maintained their lead without allowing their opponents any opportunity to recover.

Next, Bopanna and Ebden will face the Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the French Open 2024 semifinals.

The journey to the quarterfinals has been challenging for Bopanna and Ebden, who played three-set matches in both the first and third rounds. In their third-round pre-quarterfinals, they narrowly avoided elimination, needing a super tie-break to overcome the unseeded team of N Sriram Balaji and MA Reyes-Varela Martinez.

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