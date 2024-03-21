India's cricket maestro Rohit Sharma has opted to remain in Mumbai, foregoing practice sessions as the Mumbai Indians gear up for their IPL 2024 opener against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. The decision, revealed by MI officials, sheds light on Sharma's dedication to a specialized pre-season training regimen.

The skipper's absence was conspicuous during MI's inaugural intra-squad practice match held behind closed doors in Mumbai earlier this week. Clarifying Sharma's whereabouts, MI's official statement cited his engagement in a meticulously crafted training program encompassing simulated net sessions and focused conditioning routines over the past three days.

With the imminent clash against Gujarat Titans on Sunday marking the commencement of MI's IPL campaign, Sharma's commitment to fine-tuning his skills underscores the stakes at hand. The 36-year-old's recent exertions in the five-match Test series against England have undoubtedly necessitated a cautious approach to managing his workload.

Adding to the intrigue of this season's IPL journey is Sharma's relinquishment of the MI captaincy, a mantle he has held for over a decade. Instead, he finds himself in the unprecedented position of playing under another Indian cricketer, Hardik Pandya, who will lead the Mumbai franchise this year.

Pandya's return to the Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans, a move orchestrated in November last year, adds an intriguing subplot to the forthcoming clash. Having spearheaded GT's campaign with distinction, Pandya's homecoming to MI signifies a reunion with the franchise where he made his IPL debut in 2015.

The trade between the two franchises saw Pandya bidding adieu to the Gujarat Titans after two memorable seasons, including a fairy-tale debut season in 2022 where he propelled the team to IPL glory.