The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to erect a life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar inside the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

Tendulkar is likely to visit the Wankhede on February 28 to explore, along with the MCA officials, 2-3 sites inside the stadium where his statue can be installed.

It is worth mentioning that not only did Tendulkar's career begin here but he even won the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011 at this venue before playing his last match ever for the country in the same stadium.

''The statue will be unveiled during the ODI World Cup in India later this year,'' several media reports quoted MCA president Amol Kale as saying.

Reacting over the same, the cricketing icon said that it was a journey with unbelievable memories.

''Pleasant surprise. My career started here and it was a journey with unbelievable memories. The best moment of my career came here when we won the 2011 World Cup,'' ANI quoted him as saying.

Tendulkar further asserted that the location identified for the statue where it has to be installed is right in front of the clubhouse inside the stadium premises which could be easily accessed by everyone visiting the stadium.

The legendary cricketer still holds several records in international cricket -- be it the most number of runs, hundreds, held-centuries, or appearances in ODIs and Test matches.

Starting his career in 1989 as a teenager, Tendulkar went on to play 200 Test matches for the country in addition to 463 ODIs, accumulating 15, 921, and 18.426 runs in them respectively.

He also scored a sensational 100 International centuries a record that is being chased by Virat Kohli.

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