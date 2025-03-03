The ATAL CUP 2025, a prestigious Day-Night Tennis Cricket Championship organized by BJP Yuva Morcha Barpeta, concluded in spectacular fashion at the Chayaram Girls Institute Playground on March 2.

Held in honor of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 100th birth anniversary, the tournament aimed to foster sportsmanship, fitness, and camaraderie among youth.

Featuring 44 fiercely competitive teams, the tournament turned into a cricketing spectacle, thrilling spectators with breathtaking performances and intense matchups over two days.

The much-anticipated final pitted SANKAR XI against Thousand Club, two teams that had showcased exceptional form throughout the event. A packed crowd gathered under the floodlights to witness the high-stakes encounter.

Winning the toss, SANKAR XI opted to field first, a decision that paid off as they applied relentless pressure on Thousand Club’s batting lineup. The disciplined bowling attack restricted them to a modest 36/4 in 4 overs. Despite efforts from Safik (14 off 8 balls) and Sahil A (12 off 3 balls), Thousand Club struggled against the sharp bowling duo of Nilotpal Das and Safik, both of whom claimed two wickets each.

Chasing 37 runs, SANKAR XI displayed a fearless batting approach. The hero of the match, Bikiran Das, played a blistering knock of 28 off 14 balls*, smashing four towering sixes to dismantle Thousand Club’s attack. His dominant innings secured a comfortable six-wicket victory in just 3.3 overs, cementing SANKAR XI’s place in tournament history.



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Star Performers & Awards

Post-match celebrations saw the recognition of top performers who made an impact throughout the tournament:

Man of the Match (Final): Bikiran Das (28 runs, SR: 200.00)

Best Batter of the Tournament: Bikiran Das (SANKAR XI)

Best Bowler: Dipu (Dominator)

Player of the Tournament: Mridul Das (Karertal Sports Club)

The ATAL CUP 2025 was more than just a cricket tournament—it was a celebration of youth, unity, and sporting spirit. By dedicating the event to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s centenary, BJP Yuva Morcha Barpeta instilled values of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance among young athletes.

With an electrifying atmosphere and outstanding participation, the tournament reinforced tennis-ball cricket’s growing popularity in the region. As the curtains closed on this year’s edition, cricket enthusiasts now eagerly await ATAL CUP 2026, hoping for another thrilling showcase of talent and sportsmanship.