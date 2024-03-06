Former South African pacer Shabnim Ismail made history on Tuesday by bowling the fastest delivery ever recorded in women's cricket.

She achieved this feat while playing in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in India. The right arm pacer surpassed the 130km/h mark with a delivery that clocked a speed of 132.1km/h.

This record-breaking feat was accomplished during a WPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Ismail, who represented South Africa in all eight previous ICC Women's T20 World Cups and retired post last year's home soil tournament, had her bowling speed recorded at 128km/h against West Indies in 2016 and twice at 127km/h in the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup.

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