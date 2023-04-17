Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan shared a special message for his friend Sachin Tendulkar and his son after Sachin's son made his first debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during a match on April 16 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Shah Rukh said that Arjun's IPL debut was a product moment for his dad Sachin Tendulkar.

''As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow!,'' the actor tweeted.

As competitive as this IPL may be… but when u see a friends son #ArjunTendulkar take the field it is a matter of such happiness and joy. Wish Arjun all the best and @sachin_rt what a proud moment!! Wow! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 17, 2023

Earlier, the actor was in the headlines as he grabbed when he showed up to watch KKR against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

After the game, he was seen meeting a specially-abled fan of KKR, who frequently comes to Eden Gardens to watch matches.

When the squad defeated RCB, Shah Rukh approached him and kissed him on the forehead.

Recently, Shah Rukh was last seen in Pathaan -- one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2023. In the film, he featured alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Reportedly, his upcoming projects include Dunki and Jawan.

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