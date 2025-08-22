Shillong’s musical powerhouse to ignite “Durand Ki Roar” at Durand Cup grand finale in Kolkata

The Salt Lake Stadium is set to witness more than just football action when the Durand Cup grand final kicks off on Saturday, August 23.

The stadium will reverberate with the official anthem of the tournament, “Durand Ki Roar”, a live performance that promises to match the intensity of the game itself.

Composed and arranged by Shillong’s acclaimed music producer Edward Thma, the anthem has been commissioned by the Indian Army to celebrate the enduring legacy of India’s oldest football tournament. Lending their voices to the anthem are Shillong’s vibrant artists GracylRopmay, Cynda Guri Sangma, PynsukSyiemiong, and Antara Choudhury, while the dynamic band ALIVE brings the composition to life with electrifying energy.



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The anthem features a thunderous bridge where 200 Army jawans chant slogans like “Many Champions, One Legacy” and “Desh ka hai ye tournament”, creating a unifying moment that has already become a rallying cry for football fans nationwide.

“Durand Ki Roar” transcends the realm of music to become a cultural statement, linking the Indian Armed Forces with Shillong’s artistic community and celebrating the shared passion for football. Its growing popularity, both in stadiums and online, underscores its role as a symbol of sport, music, and national pride coming together on one of India’s biggest stages.