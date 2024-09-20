Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has expressed concern over India's fall in the FIFA rankings, calling for a fresh start in the governance of football.

Speaking on India’s 125th rank, Bhutia said, “It’s not a great sign. We have been on the decline for quite some time now. From being ranked in the top 100 to going down to 125. I think football needs a new governing body and election and a fresh start.”

India’s hopes for advancement in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers were dashed after a 1-2 loss to Qatar on June 11, 2024, at Doha’s Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.

Despite leading at half-time with Lallianzuala Chhangte’s 37th-minute goal, India conceded two late goals, dropping them to 125th in the rankings.



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