Sikkim: Bhaichung Bhutia calls for football reform as India slips to 125th in FIFA rankings
Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has expressed concern over India's fall in the FIFA rankings, calling for a fresh start in the governance of football.
Former Indian footballer Bhaichung Bhutia has expressed concern over India's fall in the FIFA rankings, calling for a fresh start in the governance of football.
Speaking on India’s 125th rank, Bhutia said, “It’s not a great sign. We have been on the decline for quite some time now. From being ranked in the top 100 to going down to 125. I think football needs a new governing body and election and a fresh start.”
India’s hopes for advancement in the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers were dashed after a 1-2 loss to Qatar on June 11, 2024, at Doha’s Jassim bin Hamad Stadium.
Despite leading at half-time with Lallianzuala Chhangte’s 37th-minute goal, India conceded two late goals, dropping them to 125th in the rankings.
Also Read: Arunachal to host North East Football League 2024
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today