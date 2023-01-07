A total of four referees from the Sikkim Football Association (SFA) on January 7 left for Kolkata to attend their national-level exams which will be conducted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on January 9.

The referees are Sushmita Rai from Namchi, Bibek Chettri from Lower Tumin, Subash Tamang from Gangtok, and Trilok Rai from Kalimpong.

A brief see-off programme was held at Sikkim Football Association's (SFA) football house where the head of referees Chamchuk Lama and SFA referees committee secretary Nima Diki Bhutia extended best wishes to them.

The four-day referee development course organized by SFA at Gangtok concluded on January 7 where written exams were held and certificates were also distributed at the football house.

In this course, a total of 52 referees had taken part out of which 48 were from Sikkim and four were from neighboring districts such as Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

The AIFF referee and instructor Joy Chandra Singh from Manipur along with Sikkim head of referees Chamchuk Lama conducted also conducted the referee clinic which was held at Paljor Stadium and football house.

The trainees also participated in fitness drills, practical sessions, and technical studies during the course.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh asserted that the referees need to pass four tests namely fitness, theory, practical and viva voce to be certified.

''The theory exams were held on January 7 morning and the results will be announced once the evaluation is completed,'' Singh added.

While addressing the media over the course, SFA president Menla Ethenpa expressed his happiness on the completion of the referee clinic.

“Football is growing at various levels in the state and we are running short of qualified referees. Hence, we conducted this clinic where forty-eight of trainees are from Sikkim,'' he said.

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