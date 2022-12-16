Sikkim Amateur Boxing Association (SABA) has selected four junior boxers to represent the state in the 4th Jr. Boys National Boxing Championship – 2022 which is Scheduled to be held at Indoor Hall Patliputra, Sports Complex in Bihar's Patna from December 17-22nd December, 2022.

Sunita Chettri, High-Performance Boxing Head Coach under KICE is escorting the Sikkim Team as a Women’s coach, and Arun Dagar, financial advisor of SABA as a team manager.

Jaslal Pradhan, SABA President has been nominated as the Chairman of the selection committee by the Boxing Federation of India (BFE).

The team has already reached Patna on December 14 as the championship will commence on December 17.

The list of Jr. Boxers is Maniraj Lohar S/o Shri Robin Man Lohar of SAI, Namchi in 46-48 kg, Ashish Gupta S/o Jogesware Gupta under KISCE, Gangtok in 48 – 50 kg, Jayant Dagar S/o Arun Kumar Dagar of Services in 50-54 kg and Samuel Gurung S/o Shri Prakash Gurung of Gangtok in 75 – 80 kg.

Junior Asian Bronze Medallist, Jayant Dagar is a favorite for the Gold medal in his 50-54 kg wt. category for Sikkim State.

He is recently selected in Army Sports Institute, Pune (Maharastra) under sports quota and his father, Arun Dagar, financial advisor of SABA sponsored the sports kits and TA for the team.

SABA extends its best wishes to all the Boxers, Coaches, and Managers for the upcoming championship to be held at Patna.

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