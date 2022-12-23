Loosoong / Namsoong Futsal tournament organized by the Sporting Club of Chandmari entered 9th day on December 23.

The tournament is being played in two different categories (Open and Veteran) at Enchey School Ground, which is an open futsal arena.

In the veteran category, the match between Roma FC and Friends ended in a draw 3- 3.

Similarly, in the open category, Amboo boys won the match by 6- 2 goals against Deorali FC, and in the last match, Chandmari Sporting Club won by 6-3 against Renzong.

The tournament also saw the participation of Sikkim's popular football teams like Akraman FC, Himalayan FC, and Boys Club.

Today's 9th day of the tournament saw the presence of BJP MLA and Chairman Denzong Cooperative Sonam Venchungpa as chief guest accompanied by Rinzing Wangyal Bhutia, president, of SKM Sports Wing.

Tashi Tshering Bhutia, president of SCC, while talking to the media shared, "Like every year this year also we are organizing a futsal tournament and a total of 44 teams are taking part for both veteran and open categories. In veteran and open categories, 12 and 32 teams are taking part respectively. Finals for veterans will be held on January 7 and the final in the open category will be held on January 9”.

"This time we have also increased the cash prizes amount, for the winner of the open category we have allocated Rs 1,00000 and 60,000 for runners up, and for the veteran category we have allocated Rs 25000 and 15000 for runners up," he added.

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