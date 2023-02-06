Three women cricketers from Sikkim have been selected to represent North East Zone in the Inter-Zonal Senior Women’s One-Day Tournament which is scheduled to start on February 12, said an official statement.

As per the statement, the women players for the North East Zone were shortlisted at a meeting of selectors and office bearers of North East state cricket bodies held in Guwahati on February 3rd.

The meeting had the presence of Mamon Majumdar, Member, Apex Council, BCCI, and Nabam Vivek, Zonal Convener.

Sikkim Cricket Association (SCA) was represented by President Tika Subba, Honorary Secretary Rinzing Namgyal Bhutia, and Selector Karma Thendup.

''Leezamit Lepcha, Yudenmit Lepcha, and Pranita Chettri have made the cut in the 15-member squad, while Tshering Ongmu Lepcha has been named as one of the standby players. They are key players in Sikkim women’s team, and were selected in North East Zone team on the basis of their performance this season,'' it added.

Limatola Ao will lead the North East Zone, while Nabam Yapu has been named her deputy.

Likewise, Sheryl Lepcha has been named the physiotherapist of the North East Zone team. Sheryl is one of the most experienced sports physiotherapists in the North East and has been with Sikkim women’s team since 2018.

The North East Zone will play two matches in the league stage of the tournament which will be played in Hyderabad – against East Zone on February 12th and against North Zone on February 13th February.

The North East Zone is featuring in the women’s zonal tournament for the first time.

The North East Zone team is a combined team of players from six North East states, viz., Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.



Squad: Leezamit Lepcha, Debasmita Dutta, Lalhriatpuii, Sentilemla, Ganga Waikhom, Nabam Yapu, Ajima Sangma, Limatola Ao, Lalrinfeli, Loidangton Thokchom, Yudenmit Lepcha, Pranita Chettri, Keisham Kalpana Devi, Monica Phawa, Sarpik Ligu

Standby: Ningthoujam Monica Devi, Tshering Ongmu Lepcha, P.C. Vangsangzuali

Coach: P. Diana David,

Manager: Joseph Lalhriatpuia

Physio: Sheryl Lepcha

Trainer: Jessica Karam

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