The SICA Women’s Club Tournament ended on a successful note on April 19 after an action-packed match, with Yuksom Capitals lifting the maiden tournament title after defeating Aakraman Sporting Club of Gangtok.

Aakraman Sporting Club, Cricket Association of Tathangchen, Denzong Cricket Club, HRCC Namchi, Irises Cricket Club, Pakyong District Women's Club, and Yuksom Capitals were among the eight teams that participated in the T20 tournament that was organized by the Sikkim Cricket Association.

Each of the teams in the two groups played at least six games. The group stage featured 24 matches, followed by the semifinals and final.

Yuksom Capitals, a team from West Sikkim, defeated Gangtok’s Aakraman Sporting Club by eight wickets to lift their maiden SICA Women’s Club Tournament title.

Aakraman SC had defeated Yuksom Capitals in last year’s final.

Aakraman Sporting Club, Cricket Association of Tathangchen, Denzong Cricket Club, HRCC Namchi, Irises Cricket Club, Pakyong District Women's Club, and Yuksom Capitals were among the eight teams that participated in the T20 tournament that was organized by the Sikkim Cricket Association.

Each of the teams in the two groups played at least six games. The group stage featured 24 matches, followed by the semifinals and final.

In his address, the Governor lauded Sikkim Cricket Association for promoting cricket among women in a State which is known for football and added that sport is another avenue to empower women.

Expressing his happiness to be part of the SICA Women’s Club Tournament final, the Governor said the tournament embodied the commitment of SICA and its pursuit of the growth of cricket in the State.

The Governor said his heart swelled with pride to see participation of Sikkim girls in cricket and making a mark in sports which were hitherto dominated by men.

He said he was at the Sikkim Cricket Ground today to celebrate the incredible talent and dedication of Sikkim’s women cricketers.

The Governor congratulated SICA for promoting cricket in the State and for all the achievements its players have made so far. He said that with the dedicated effort of SICA, Sikkimese players can make good progress in the field of sports. The Governor exhorted SICA to spread cricket to every nook and corner of the state.

Aakraman Sporting Club, Cricket Association of Tathangchen, Denzong Cricket Club, HRCC Namchi, Irises Cricket Club, Pakyong District Women's Club, and Yuksom Capitals were among the eight teams that participated in the T20 tournament that was organized by the Sikkim Cricket Association.

Each of the teams in the two groups played at least six games. The group stage featured 24 matches, followed by the semifinals and final.

Likewise, Governor Pratibha Samman of Rs 10,000 each was presented to the following top individual performers:

Player of the Match - Sonia Rai (Yuksom Capitals)

Player of the Tournament - Samayita Roy Prodhan (Alpine SC)

Highest Scorer - Samayita Roy Prodhan (Alpine SC)

Highest wicket taker - Sonia Rai (Yuksom Capitals)

Emerging Player of the Tournament - Soyta Rizal (Pakyong DWC)

Best Wicket-keeper - Peninnah Subba (Irises Cricket Club)

They also received trophies and certificates from SICA.

SICA extended Rs. 30,000, and the Yuksom Capitals team announced that they would give the bereaved family 70 per cent of the prize money.

Also read : Sikkim: SDF chief Pawan Chamling visits family of minor rape victim at Pangthang