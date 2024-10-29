India’s Smriti Mandhana led her team to a decisive six-wicket victory over New Zealand, sealing a 2-1 series triumph in the Women's ODI series on Tuesday. The seasoned opener finally found her rhythm, scoring her eighth ODI century and making history as the Indian player with the most centuries in this format. Mandhana's remarkable innings powered India to a successful chase of New Zealand’s 233-run target, closing at 234 for four in 44.2 overs.

Mandhana, who had been under pressure after limited contributions in the series' earlier matches, bounced back with a fluent 123 off 123 balls, striking 10 boundaries and stabilizing India's chase despite the early loss of her opening partner, Shafali Verma. Her poise at the crease was complemented by a resilient 76-run stand with wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia, whose dismissal for 39 broke the early partnership but didn't deter India’s momentum. Mandhana later combined forces with captain Harmanpreet Kaur, whose calm presence contributed to a game-defining 118-run partnership, steering India firmly toward victory.

New Zealand’s innings had its share of grit, with Brooke Halliday’s fighting 86 off 96 balls standing out in a challenging recovery effort. The team had initially faltered, slipping to a precarious 88 for five as India’s disciplined bowling attack kept the New Zealand batters under constant pressure. Seamers and spinners alike contributed, with Priya Mishra’s dismissal of captain Sophie Devine at 36 for three marking a pivotal moment that stunted the visitors' scoring pace. Isabella Gaze supported Halliday in a 64-run sixth-wicket partnership, which lent stability to the innings and allowed New Zealand to set a competitive target.

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Indian bowlers dominated early on, with a decisive run-out by Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia removing veteran Suzie Bates, and Saima Thakor dismissing Lauren Down. Despite Georgia Plimmer's cautious 39 off 67, New Zealand’s recovery relied heavily on Halliday's efforts, which eventually fell short against India’s fierce batting reply.

Mandhana’s innings, which ended at 123 in the 41st over by pacer Hannah Rowe, left India on the cusp of victory—a task easily completed by her teammates. With this victory, India clinched the series, showcasing both resilience and skill, leaving fans with a thrilling end to the three-match face-off.