South African pace sensation Kagiso Rabada etched his name into the annals of cricket history by claiming his 500th wicket in international cricket.

This remarkable achievement came during the first Test match against India at Centurion, making Rabada only the seventh bowler from his country to reach this milestone.

Born on May 25, 1995, Rabada has been a formidable force in all formats of the game, known for his right-arm fast bowling that has terrorized batsmen around the world.

Rabada's journey to this landmark has been filled with notable performances, including leading the wicket-takers list in Tests in 2018 with 52 dismissals and taking his 100th ODI wicket in March 2019. His debut in international cricket came in November 2014 in limited-overs before making his mark in Test cricket a year later. By January 2018, he had already topped both the ICC ODI and Test bowler rankings at the young age of 22.



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His pace has been consistently fearsome, often clocking speeds that challenge even the best in the business. Rabada's ability to swing the ball and claim vital wickets has been a cornerstone of his success. His competitive spirit is evident in every delivery he bowls, and his celebrations upon taking a wicket are as vigorous as his bowling.

Despite facing challenges such as a lower-back injury that sidelined him for three months, Rabada's commitment to the game and his country has never wavered. His accolades include being the first cricketer to win six awards at Cricket South Africa's annual dinner in July 2016, including Cricketer of the Year.

As Rabada continues to represent the Proteas, also known as the South Africa men's national cricket team, he remains a key player in their lineup. His latest feat of 500 international wickets is a testament to his skill, endurance, and dedication to the sport. With South Africa's cricket schedule and the increasing popularity of T20 leagues, it remains to be seen how many more wickets Rabada will add to his already impressive tally. However, one thing is certain: Kagiso Rabada has secured his place among the greats of South African pace bowling.