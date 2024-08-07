Sri Lanka crushed India by 110 runs in the third ODI on Wednesday, securing a 2-0 win in the three-match series.

The hosts had earlier won the second ODI by 32 runs after the first ended in a tie.

Chasing 249, India started well but struggled against Sri Lankan spinners as Dunith Wellalage took 5 wickets for 27 runs.

India was bowled out for 138 in 26.1 overs with Rohit Sharma scoring 35 and Washington Sundar 30.



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Earlier, Riyan Parag took 3 wickets for 54 runs on debut but Sri Lanka managed 248 for 7 with Avishka Fernando scoring 96 and Kusal Mendis 59.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 248/7 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 45, Avishka Fernando 96, Kusal Mendis 59; Riyan Parag 3/54) beat India 138 in 26.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 35, Washington Sundar 30; Dunith Wellalage 5/27) by 110 runs.