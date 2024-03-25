Indian football icon Sunil Chhetri is poised to make history in Guwahati as he gears up for his 150th international appearance for India. The momentous occasion will take place on Tuesday during the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup 2027 Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2 encounter between India and Afghanistan at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium.

Chhetri's illustrious career began on June 12, 2005 when he debuted for the Senior National Team against Pakistan in Quetta, where he scored in India's 1-1 draw. Since then, he has amassed a remarkable 149 appearances, cementing his reputation as one of India's most prolific goal-scorers with an impressive tally of 93 goals. Notably, Chhetri holds the unique distinction of scoring in each of his milestone matches, including his first, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, and 125th games.

Recognizing Chhetri's remarkable achievement, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) plans to felicitate him for his extraordinary milestone. AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey praised Chhetri's unparalleled contributions, hailing him as an inspiration to millions and emphasizing his role in elevating Indian football on the global stage.

Ahead of the highly anticipated match both the Indian and Afghan teams conducted their respective practice sessions today in preparation for the upcoming encounter. The last meeting between the two teams, held in Saudi Arabia, ended in a draw.

Chhetri's milestone match is not only a personal triumph but also a testament to his enduring legacy and influence on Indian football. As he takes to the field for his 150th international appearance, fans eagerly await another memorable performance from the footballing legend.