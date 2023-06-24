Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar slammed BCCI and asked the organization to discontinue Ranji Trophy.

Gavaskar made this remark while criticizing BCCI for overlooking Sarfaraz Khan for the upcoming Test matches in the West Indies.

The former Indian Captain is of the view that if players are solely selected for the Test team based on their performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), then there is no need to continue with the Ranji Trophy.

''Sarfaraz Khan has consistently performed well in the Ranji Trophy, with an average of 100 runs over the past three seasons. Now, what more Sarfaraz needs to do to be included in the squad,'' he asked BCCI during an interview with India Today.

He further emphasized that even if he may not make it to the playing XI, he should at least be given a spot in the team to acknowledge his performances.

''If selectors fail to recognize the efforts of players like Sarfaraz, then there is no purpose in continuing with the Ranji Trophy,'' he added.

Taking a jibe at BCCI, he further said that it would be more appropriate to say that playing IPL alone is enough for players to consider themselves suitable for the red ball format.

It is worth mentioning that Sarfaraz Khan has scored 556 runs in six games during the 2023-23 Ranji Trophy with an average of 92.66, including three centuries.

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