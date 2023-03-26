India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on March 26 won the men's doubles title in the Swiss Open Super Series badminton tournament held in Basel.

The duo won the doubles title, beating Ren Xiang YU and Tang Qiang of China in straight games in the final.

Both Satwik and Chirag defeated them 21-19, 24-22 in 54 minutes to get off the mark in the new season as since the beginning the India stars dominated the game despite a strong offensive show from their opponents.

It is worth mentioning that it was Satwik and Chirag's first title in Basel and their first one on the tour since their French Open Super 750 triumph in October 2022.

The Indians kept on moving and found the consistency to go up 10-7, their defence point against the aggressive Tan and Ren. This saw them go into the mid-game interval 11-8 up.

Satwik and Chirag have won every game after working hard in this tournament and earlier, the Indian pair defeated Denmark's Jeppe Bay and L Molhede 15-21, 21-11, 21-14 in a 54-minute encounter.

Satwik-Chirag had played a tough battle for 84 minutes in the quarter-finals.

The other Indian players had already been eliminated in the tournament as PV Sindhu in women's singles and HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and Mithun Manjunath in men's singles lost their respective matches.

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