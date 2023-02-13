Sikkim's veteran Tarundeep Rai on February 12 won the men's recurve title in the final leg of the National Ranking Agency tournament at the Yamuna Sports Complex.

The 2010 Asian Games silver medallist defeated former national champion Parth Salunkhe 6-2 in the final. Singh grabbed third position edging out India's number one Atanu Das in a shoot-off.

On the other hand, Ankita Bhakat won the senior women's recurve title with a 6-4 win over the Madhu Vedwan, while Bhajan Kaur took third place on the podium.

Bhajan defeated Ridhi Phor 6-2.

Here are results:

(Recurve) Sub-junior, Men: 1. Vishnu Choudhary, 2. Dev Arjun, 3. Kapish Singh; Women: 1. Bhajan Kaur, 2. Manjiri Alone, 3. Avni.

Junior Men: 1. Neeraj Chauhan, 2. Aditya Choudhary, 3. Parth Salunkhe; Women: 1. Bhajan Kaur, 2. Ridhi Phor, 3. Luxmi Hembram.

Senior Men: 1. Tarundeep Rai, 2. Parth Salunkhe, 3. Sukhchain Singh; Women: 1. Ankita Bhakat, 2. Madhu Vedwan, 3. Bhajan Kaur.

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