Aman Raj, Om Prakash Chouhan and Karandeep Kochhar produced matching cards of four-under 68 in the opening round to share tied 14th place at the Hero Indian Open here on Thursday.

Star Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri, who is struggling to keep his Paris Olympic hopes alive, had a forgettable homecoming as he was five-over 77 and will need a dramatic second round to hang around for the weekend action.

Shubhankar Sharma, the top-ranked Indian began with a bogey, but braving a cold and slight body ache, he finished two-under 70 and was T-34, as was Gaganjeet Bhullar.