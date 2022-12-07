Qatar Meteorology Department on December 7 said that a rare tornado hit the northern area of the country and also shared footage of the same.

Interestingly, the tornado hit Qatar amid the FIFA World Cup, which is taking place in Doha, the capital of the country.

The quarterfinals match is scheduled to commence on December 9, with a match between Croatia and Brazil and a match between Netherlands and Argentina.

Reportedly, more than 1 million fans have travelled to Doha for the World Cup and a tornado hitting the country at such times could have impacted several. However, no untoward incidents have been reported so far.

As per the World Risk Report, Qatar has the lowest risk factor for a natural disaster in any country.

Shortly before the tornado knocked on Qatar's door, the country's meteorology department had posted a forecast map showing storms approaching from the northeast.

The department urged people to be careful as scattered rain becomes thundery at times.

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