Tahira Ahmed, a talented young woman hailing from Tripura's Unakoti District, has brought great pride to her state and country by winning multiple medals at the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sports Championship 2023 held in Bangkok.

Tahira, currently a 2nd-year Political Science student at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata, has a remarkable reputation for her exceptional yoga and dance performances.

After the victory, Tahira expressed her immense pride as she announced, "I am feeling incredibly proud to announce that I had the opportunity to represent my country in the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sports Championship 2023, organized by the Yogasana Sports Federation of Thailand in collaboration with the Yoga Sports Federation of India. The championship took place from June 24-26, 2023. I am delighted to have won the Bronze medal in the Traditional Yogasana Event, Silver each in the Artistic Yoga Event, Artistic Pair Yoga Event, Rhythmic Pair Yoga Event, and the Artistic Group Yoga Event.”

Tahira regarded this accomplishment as a proud moment not just for herself, but also for her state and her country. She acknowledged her family members first, expressing gratitude for their unwavering support in every situation. She specifically mentioned her elder sister, who has been an integral part of her yoga career and has supported her wholeheartedly.

Tahira emphasized the unforgettable contribution her sister has made towards her achievements. Furthermore, she credited her remarkable success to her esteemed Yoga Guru, Gouranga Sarkar Sir, emphasizing that without his invaluable support, they would not have reached such heights.

Meanwhile, former chief minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb appreciated Ahmed and wished her more success and a bright future.

''The success of Tahira Ahmed resident of Kailashahar brought glory to the country and the people of Tripura by winning 4 silver and 1 bronze medal representing India at the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sports Championship held in Thailand. It was very nice to know about her dedication and determination in the meeting. I wish her more success and a bright future,'' Deb tweeted.

The success of Tahira Ahmed resident of Kailashahar brought glory to the country and the people of Tripura by winning 4 silver and 1 bronze medal representing India at the 2nd Asian Yogasana Sports Championship held in Thailand.



It was very nice to know about her dedication and… pic.twitter.com/8SNljEjute — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) July 16, 2023

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