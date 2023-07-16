The Indian challenge ended at the US Open Super 300 on July 15 after Lakshya Sen lost his semi-final match to China’s Li Shi Feng 17-21, 24-22, 17-21.

The match that lasted for an hour and 16 minutes third seeded Sen lost to the same opponent who had beaten in the final round of the Canada Super 500 last week.

Li was looking all in form from the first point as the game opened while not trailing as the Chinese player maintained a gap on Sen throughout the opener claim it 21-17.

It was very different in the second game as the two players held near one another - both were level on the score multiple times. Sen at last figured out how to split away to guarantee a tight second game 24-22 and bring the match into the decider.

This was the eight gathering between the couple, yet just the second time that a match was going into the third game. Similarly as it occurred on that main earlier event, at the Badminton Asia Title last year, Li came out the victor.

Li dashed to a 4-0 lead on Saturday in the third game and wouldn't surrender the lead to win the game 21-17 and with it, secure a spot in the last.

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