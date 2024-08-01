In the precision-demanding world of shooting sports, athletes are often seen donning an array of specialized equipment, including high-tech glasses for optimal vision and ear protectors for noise cancellation. However, Turkish air pistol shooter Yusuf Dikec broke the norm and captured the imagination of fans worldwide by winning a silver medal at the Paris Olympic Games with minimal gear.

The 51-year-old shooter, alongside his partner Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, secured second place in the 10-meter air pistol mixed team event. Dikec's choice to compete with regular prescription glasses and basic earplugs did not deter him from achieving Olympic glory. His relaxed demeanor, exemplified by his casual stance with one hand in his pocket, captivated social media, causing a viral sensation.

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Dikec, a veteran of five Olympic Games with his first appearance in Beijing in 2008, finally achieved his first Olympic medal. His performance, characterized by precise and composed shooting, marked a significant milestone in his illustrious career.

The final of the event was a nail-biting contest, with Serbia's Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec staging a remarkable comeback from an 8-2 deficit to clinch the gold medal with a 16-14 victory over the Turkish duo. The thrilling match also saw India's Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh securing the bronze medal, adding to the drama and excitement of the competition.