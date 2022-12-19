Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur felicitated the Indian Blind Cricket Team following their arrival in the national capital on December 19.

The team won the T20 World Cup for the Blind for the 3rd consecutive time last on December 17 after getting past Bangladesh emphatically at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The Minister was joined by Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, Mahantesh GK, President, of the Cricket Association for the Blind (CABI) as well as other dignitaries from the Department of Sports, MYAS, CABI, and the Sports Authority of India.

"It has been the endeavour of the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji to provide all our athletes the best of support, especially our divyang athletes. I assure all support to the members of the team even more and address various challenges coming their way," Thakur said while addressing the gathering.

Acknowledging the support of the family members of the blind cricket team, the Minister added, "All the family members associated with the players have put enormous support. Had it not been for the support of the families, most of the players might not have made it to the Indian team."

Indian Blind cricket team skipper Ajay Kumar Reddy, whose team beat Bangladesh in the final on Saturday by 120 runs, mentioned, "The constant support from the Union Sports Ministry encourages us to perform with far more intent. There is tremendously hard work behind winning and lots of hurdles. However, after going on the ground, we don't think about anything but our Indian flag. Not our obstacles. We have won 5 World Cups now and are confident to win more."

The Indian national blind cricket team which won the T20 World Cup 2022 consisted of 17 players from 10 States. Among them, 6 players are from the B1 category (fully blind), 5 players from the B2 category (partially blind), and 6 from the B3 category (eye vision up to 6 metres).

The Indian team beat Pakistan for the T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2017.

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