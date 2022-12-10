Following Argentina's victory, Lionel Messi made an angry hand gesture against Louis van Gaal, the coach of the Netherlands.

In a now-viral video, Lionel Messi of Argentina was seen speaking after the game and gesturing with his hand toward Louis van Gaal of the Netherlands.

In the last moments of Argentina's quarterfinal victory over Netherlands on penalties to advance to the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup, tempers rose. Its focal point was Lionel Messi. Messi, who helped Nahuel Molina score Argentina's first goal and then converted a penalty kick to put his team up 2-0 before two late goals from substitute Wout Weghorst forced extra time, took issue with what Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal had to say about him prior to the game and expressed his displeasure through a hand gesture after Argentina's victory.

Messi, 35, made sure he celebrated his goal right in front of the Dutch coach and later challenged him after the game. Van Gaal had claimed that Messi doesn't have a job to perform when Argentina doesn't have the ball. Following the game, Messi was seen in a viral video mouthing a few comments at van Gaal while making the hand motion for "extreme chirping." In a different video, Messi, who often cuts a cool, collected figure, directed a few expletives at the Netherlands dugout while being questioned following the game.

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